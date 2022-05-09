(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.
Israeli police have arrested a 65 year old woman from the south of the country suspected of sending threatening letters to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s family.
The details of the case are under a gag order.
Israeli authorities said in late April they had strengthened security around Bennett and his family after a letter addressed to them was found to contain a live bullet and a death threat.
