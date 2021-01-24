(Bloomberg) --

Israel’s cabinet approved restrictions that will bar foreign flights from entering the country in order to limit the country’s exposure to mutated strains of Covid-19.

The closure takes effect at midnight Monday and will last through the end of the month, according to an announcement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office. The government made exemptions for cargo and emergency situations.

Last week, Israel extended its lockdown to the end of January to keep cases down as it progresses with its vaccine campaign.

