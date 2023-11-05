(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suspended Amichai Eliyahu from cabinet meetings after the ultra-nationalist minister suggested Israel could drop an atomic bomb on the Gaza Strip.

“That is one way to go,” Eliyahu replied on Sunday to a question about a theoretical nuclear strike during an interview with the radio station “Kol Barama.”

Eliyahu’s comment was “disconnected from reality,” Netanyahu said in a statement, adding that Israel and its defense forces “act according to the highest standards of international law in order to prevent harm to non-involved people, and we will continue to do so until victory.”

Despite the swift rebuke, Eliyahu’s comments risk deepening suspicions in the Arab world, and highlight how highly charged remarks complicate efforts to ease tensions and deescalate the conflict. The Israeli military and Hamas, which is designated a terror group by the US and European Union, have accused each other of paying little attention to civilian losses. Public opinion in opposing camps remains polarized, and efforts to achieve a cease-fire have yielded little result.

An hour after Netanyahu’s initial criticism of Eliyahu, the premier’s office issued a second statement saying that the minister would be suspended from cabinet meetings until further notice.

Eliyahu isn’t a member of Israel’s security cabinet or of the narrower war cabinet established after the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas.

He subsequently recanted his remark and said that “it is clear to all sensible people that the statement about the atom is metaphorical.” He called for “a strong and disproportionate response to terrorism.”

Eliyahu is a member of Israel’s far-right “Otzma Yehudit” party, which translates to “Jewish Power,” whose leader is Itamar Ben Gvir, minister in charge of Homeland Security. The party holds six seats in Israel’s 120-member parliament, the Knesset.

Otzma Yehudit’s platform includes imposing the death penalty on Palestinian “terrorists” and the removal of the Palestinian Authority for Israel to have full sovereignty over the West Bank.

Ben Gvir was formerly convicted of supporting a terror organization on account of his support for the “Kach” organization, a former radical orthodox Jewish political party now banned in Israel.

Otzma Yehudit, his current party, was invited to join Netanyahu’s government after the 2022 election when centrists like the National Unity Party, led by Benny Gantz, and Yesh Atid led by Yair Lapid declined to participate in the governing coalition.

Gantz’s party recently joined the government in order to run the narrow war cabinet alongside Netanyahu and defense minister Yoav Galant, who is a member of Netanyahu’s party, the Likud. All other parties which are part of the ruling coalition were, in essence, pushed aside in terms of deciding on and running the military operations.

Gantz said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that Eliyahu’s “promiscuous, unnecessary and irresponsible sayings harm the way and values ​​of Israel, cause heavy political damage, and worst of all, add to the pain of the families of those abducted from their homes.”

Eliyahu has a history of controversial remarks. The most notorious was when he referred to Israel’s central bank Governor Amir Yaron as a savage for criticizing a government proposed controversial judicial overhaul.

--With assistance from Alisa Odenheimer.

