(Bloomberg) -- Israeli authorities strengthened security around Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his family after a letter addressed to them was found to contain a live bullet and a death threat, police and his office said.

Israeli security services were investigating the threat and media outlets were banned from reporting any further details, a police statement said.

“A political dispute, no matter how deep, should not be the cause for violence, hooliganism, and death threats,” Bennett said on Twitter and Facebook. “We must lower the flames of the political discourse... we have but one home and we can not set it afire.”

In 1995, former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated by a law student bent on stopping Israel’s peace process with the Palestinians. Rabin had won a Nobel Peace Prize a year earlier together with former prime minister Shimon Peres and former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat for their joint efforts to create peace in the Middle East.

Confrontations at Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem this month, deathly attacks in Israeli cities and rockets fired toward Israel from the Hamas-run Gaza Strip have reignited tensions with Palestinians as attacks on Bennett’s fragile coalition grow.

