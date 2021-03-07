(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s 12-month trailing budget deficit grew to 12.4% of output in February, amid government spending to aid the economy through the pandemic, according to data released by the Finance Ministry.

The deficit totaled 10.9 billion shekels ($3.3 billion) in February, compared to 3.3 billion shekels in the same period during the prior year. Officials have spent about 128 billion shekels, or about 61%, of total fiscal aid allocated to navigate the coronavirus outbreak.

