(Bloomberg) -- The Israeli cabinet approved recommendations by health officials to add the U.S., Canada and eight other countries to a list of banned travel destinations due to the spread of the omicron variant.

The decision is slated to take effect at midnight Tuesday, subject to approval by a Knesset committee.

Other countries on the list include Italy, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland and Turkey.

