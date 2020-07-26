(Bloomberg) --

The Israeli cabinet approved a program to distribute government grants to all citizens, a plan that will be brought to parliament for approval on Monday, Finance Minister Israel Katz said.

Needy individuals will receive double the standard amount, providing a balance between the government’s target of boosting the economy and providing aid to those who need it most, Katz said on Twitter.

