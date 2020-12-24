(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s cabinet approved a third national lockdown of up to four weeks to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Stores, malls and most schools will be closed starting Sunday evening, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office in the early hours of Thursday. The restrictions will be in place for two weeks, but if the basic reproduction number doesn’t fall below 1 and the number of new cases below 1,000, the lockdown will be extended another two weeks.

Morbidity numbers have climbed since Israel began emerging from a second lockdown in October. More than 3,800 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to over 385,000, including 3,150 fatalities.

