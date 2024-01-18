(Bloomberg) -- Israeli President Isaac Herzog called on the world to “work endlessly” to free the 136 Israeli and foreign hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Herzog showed the audience a picture of the youngest captive, Kfir Bibas, who was born exactly one year ago on Thursday. He was taken by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, together with his parents and his brother, the Israeli president said.

“We know that they are going through hell, and we don’t know their whereabouts,” he said.

Herzog traveled to the global conference together with family members of Israeli hostages in an effort to step up pressure for their release.

His appearance there is one of a series of events at the summit drawing greater attention to Israeli and Jewish concerns. They include a showing of a film of atrocities committed in Israel by Hamas on Oct. 7, a panel discussion with hostage family members and victims hosted by Palantir Technologies Inc., and another panel on anti-Semitism with Doug Emhoff, the husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Hamas, which is designated a terrorist group by the US and European Union, killed 1,200 civilians and soldiers and kidnapped about 250 people during the Oct. 7 attacks, including babies, children, and the elderly. About 120 hostages were released in a deal in which Israel freed Palestinian prisoners.

The Hamas-run health ministry says that about 24,000 Gazans have been killed in the war with Israel that followed the Oct. 7 attack, without differentiating between militants and civilians.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.