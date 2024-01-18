(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s central bank governor backed a new cabinet-approved budget this week, saying it will deliver enough of a fiscal adjustment to stabilize debt despite the heavy cost of the war against Hamas.

In his first comments since the budget won the backing of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet this week, Bank of Israel’s Amir Yaron gave his support to efforts to keep public debt at about 66% of gross domestic product in coming years, compared with 62% in 2023.

“Steps taken to stabilize Israel’s future debt are a very important statement to the markets,” Yaron said in an interview with Bloomberg TV during the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

A revised state budget for 2024 was tabled this week having previously been bogged down in political wrangling, with investors worried about the government’s fiscal path during the war against Hamas, which has passed the 100-day mark.

The conflict will cost about 10% of the country’s estimated GDP of $530 billion this year, Yaron said, while Israel’s revenue would decline by 2%.

The Bank of Israel has previously warned the government’s fiscal response to the war could provoke a backlash from investors. It’s pointed to the possibility of an increase in bond yields and currency devaluation, along with a drag on future economic growth.

The fiscal program approved by the cabinet this week offers a mix of measures such as tax hikes and spending reductions — including a 5% cut to ministry budgets — to help cope with a steep increase in expenditure.

Israel’s central bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.5% earlier this month, after markets stabilized following several weeks of high volatility caused by war.

“We lowered the interest rate after we saw markets stabilize and inflation decelerating — it has just landed at 3%, the top of our target range,” Yaron said. A negative demand shock, primarily in the construction industry, was the main factor responsible for the faster-than-expected inflation move, he said.

Yaron said the central bank’s monetary committee will be “very cautious and very moderate” on future rate decisions depending on economic activity, war uncertainty and how much further inflation decelerates.

“If things develop, we will need to readjust our assessment and maybe go back into a mode of focusing more on the financial stability,” he said.

