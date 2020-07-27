(Bloomberg) -- Forces from the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group infiltrated a volatile frontier area controlled by Israel, where they exchanged fire with Israeli troops before retreating back into Lebanon, the Israeli military said.

Israeli soldiers sustained no injuries, military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said, characterizing the incident as “ongoing.” The military had been preparing for retaliation by Iran-backed Hezbollah after Israel allegedly killed one of its fighters in an airstrike in Syria last week.

The incident took place in the Shebaa Farms area, land claimed by both Lebanon and Syria that Israel captured from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war. There has been no comment from Hezbollah.

Various factors are arguing against further escalation.

Hezbollah’s No. 2, Sheikh Naim Qassem, ruled out an all-out war with Israel during an interview with Al Mayadeen television on Sunday, and Israeli officials have said they aren’t interested in escalation. Hezbollah is facing mounting pressures internally, with many blaming the group for playing a part in the country’s economic meltdown. It’s also bad timing for any renewed hostilities, considering the coronavirus crises in Iran, Israel and Lebanon.

The army briefly closed roads near the frontier and forbade all outdoor activity in the area. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz were on their way to the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, a Gantz spokeswoman said.

Israel’s shekel was little changed at 5:13 p.m. local time.

