(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s governing coalition has lost its majority after a party member quit, the Times of Israel and other local outlets reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper said Idit Silman, a whip in Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s Yamina party, stepped down. There was no immediate comment from Bennett’s office.

Netanyahu’s Reign Over as Israel Ushers in Fragile Government

The fragile coalition had been governing with the slimmest majority -- and commanded 61 of parliament’s 120 seats. It runs the gamut of Israeli politics: secular and religious factions, hawks and doves, free marketeers and social democrats, and an Arab party for the first time in Israeli history.

