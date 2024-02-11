(Bloomberg) -- Israel Defense Forces conducted strikes early Monday morning on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, where more than 1 million people have sought shelter from the fighting.

Israel carried out “a series of strikes in the area of Shaboura in the southern Gaza Strip,” the IDF said in a statement on Telegram, without providing further details. Shaboura is located in Rafah, which sits on the border with Egypt.

The Times of Israel cited the Health Ministry in Gaza, which is run by Hamas, as saying that at least 52 people had been killed in the Israeli attacks. Hamas is designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union.

The strikes come after President Joe Biden urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to shield civilians in Gaza from any military operation in Rafah, saying Israel shouldn’t proceed without a “credible and executable plan” for their safety and support. Israel has suggested it may soon extend its ground operations to the area.

Read more: Biden Urges Netanyahu to Shield Rafah Civilians in an Attack

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron also said he was “deeply concerned” about the prospect of an expanded Israeli military offensive targeting Rafah.

Separately, Israel said it rescued two hostages from captivity in an operation in Rafa. The Israelis had been kidnapped in the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas militants. Both were in good medical condition, authorities said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.