(Bloomberg) -- Israel is expected to hold its key interest rate at a record low on Monday, but may shift toward a more hawkish tone after data showing above-target inflation and exceptional economic growth.

All 13 economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast the Bank of Israel will hold its base rate at 0.1%. Some economists, however, are predicting multiple rate hikes this year, beginning earlier than previously expected.

“There is no reason to keep interest rates low, not even one,” said Alex Zabezhinsky, chief economist of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd., who sees the rate rises beginning as early as April, and a total of up to four increases over the next 12 months.

Accelerated inflation, 16.6% growth in the last quarter of 2021, and falling unemployment all point to this scenario, he said.

Asked to comment on the prospect of additional rate rises this year, a Bank of Israel spokesman said, “Different assessments are being made constantly due to economic developments and being used internally by the BOI for monetary discussions.”

Deputy Governor Andrew Abir said in a recent interview that the central bank can afford to be patient before raising rates because it expects inflation will return to the government’s 1% to 3% target band in the second half of the year.

In January, the central bank forecast borrowing costs would be between 0.1% and 0.25% a year forward. It pegged 2022 inflation at 1.6%, though Abir said that projection may be revised upward.

Annual inflation quickened to 3.1% in January, spurred by a rise in food prices. While that’s less than half the average rate in developed economies, it was the first time in more than a decade that Israeli consumer price rises had exceeded the target.

The Central Bureau of Statistics also sharply upgraded Israel’s growth figure, showing a pace that risks additional inflationary pressure.

Before inflation and growth data were released, many of the world’s largest investment banks had been split on the number of rate increases this year, but none saw as many as four. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicted no movement before 2023, while Deutsche Bank AG forecast two increases.

The fourth-quarter growth data were a “game-changer” for the Bank of Israel, said Guy Beit-Or, chief economist at Psagot Investment House Ltd., who also predicts as many as four rate rises over the next 12 months. He expects the bank to wait for February inflation figures, and to see what the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank do before taking action.

“The window of opportunity is now, and I don’t think that they will get a better condition to raise rates,” he said.

