(Bloomberg) -- Israel is passing a major threshold as its rapid coronavirus vaccination drive leads the world in doses per capita, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said.

“As we speak we are crossing the line of 50% of the general Israeli population getting at least a first jab,” Edelstein said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Thursday.

Israel is re-opening the country slowly, with people who have been vaccinated or recovered from the virus allowed to enter theaters and hotels, Edelstein said.

“We all have to understand that we still have a long way to go, right now we are cautiously opening the Israeli economy,” he said. “There’s this kind of sigh of relief that comes a little bit I would say prematurely.”

