(Bloomberg) -- Israel is pulling five brigades out of Gaza in coming days, shifting the nature of its war to more targeted operations following US pressure and the need to return reserve soldiers to the economy after nearly three months of combat.

The military said it would begin withdrawing several thousand troops — two brigades will return home this week and three others will come out for scheduled training — but its top officers said the war against Hamas will continue for many months.

“This move is expected to significantly alleviate economic burdens and enable troops to gather strength for upcoming activities in the next year, as the fighting will persist and their services will be needed,” the military said in a statement.

Jonathan Conricus, a former military spokesman, said four factors have driven the change. The first is that the army is largely in control of northern Gaza, meaning fewer troops are needed. Second, a decision has been made to use more restrained firepower as the fighting continues in the south. The third reason is economic. And the fourth is the likely need for troops to be available for combat in southern Lebanon later this year as Israel and Hezbollah exchange fire.

Read More: How Israel-Hamas War Sparks Wider Violence in Mideast: QuickTake

The US, which has firmly backed Israel’s war against Hamas, has been pushing it to move to a new phase of more limited and targeted attacks in order to reduce civilian casualties. The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says some 21,000 people have been killed, most of them civilians, since the war started on Oct. 7 after a brutal Hamas attack on southern Israel.

Most of northern Gaza is now uninhabitable. Some 1.8 million people across the seaside strip have been displaced. Hunger and disease are spreading, according to the United Nations.

Blinken Visit

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due in Israel coming days, partly to help Israel weigh the war’s next phase as well as how Gaza should be run afterward. He is also working on negotiations to return some of the more than 100 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.

Danny Danon, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party, objected at a party meeting on Monday to the planned military changes.

“Israel is losing the gains it made in the war because of pressure from the US,” he said. “Bowing down in the face of American pressure does not advance the goals of the war — neither the release of the hostages nor the defeat of Hamas.”

The Israeli government has said it would divide the war into three stages — intense shelling from the air, followed by a ground invasion and then a more targeted set of operations.

The force reduction comes almost 90 days into the fighting. Some 170 Israeli soldiers have been killed.

Fierce Fighting

Israel officials say the military has accomplished much of what it set out to do in the northern part of the Hamas-controlled territory. It has eliminated Hamas battalions, killed some 8,000 militants, destroyed tunnels and uprooted command posts, safe houses and rocket-launching sites.

Fierce fighting continues in the south, especially around the Khan Younis area. And although there has been a marked reduction in rocket and missile strikes on Israel from Hamas in recent weeks, at midnight on Sunday, as the new year was starting, a volley of some 20 rockets were fired at southern and central Israel.

Netanyahu’s security cabinet is scheduled to meet on Tuesday ahead of the visit by Blinken and special US envoy Amos Hochstein. Hochstein is focused on reducing tension between Israel and Hezbollah, hoping to find a diplomatic solution to the border tensions.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.