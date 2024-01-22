(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s ground forces advanced deeper into the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, according to the army, with intense fighting reported in an area where tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians are sheltering.

The widened offensive came as Israel faced mounting international pressure to wind down the fighting and secure a diplomatic agreement for a cease-fire and the release of over 100 Israeli hostages still held by Hamas. Israel has said it will continue its military campaign until Hamas is destroyed and all of its hostages seized on October 7 are freed.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces said it was advancing to the west of Khan Younis. The Hamas-run health ministry reported Tuesday that some 50 Palestinians have been killed in the bombardment on the city, most of them in the al-Mawassi area. About 30,000 of the displaced Gazans have been living in tents and makeshift shelters in al-Mawassi, which Israel declared a safe humanitarian zone.

Israel said its troops were operating in accordance with international law. It said units were “working to dismantle the Hamas military framework, while staying aware of the complexity of the task, given that Hamas systematically embeds itself in sites such as hospitals and schools.”

The shelling at al-Mawassi forced people to flee further south toward Rafah. Videos and social media images showed scores of residents fleeing in vehicles,, animal-drawn carts and on foot.

The Hamas-run government media offices said that five shelters inside university campuses and schools in the area were hit by shells and shots fired from guns mounted on quadcopters flying in the area. The advancement of the troops and the accompanying bombing has further restricted access to the main hospital in the city, the health ministry said.

Khan Younis is the birthplace and residence of Hamas’ Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar. Israel has been gradually pushing into the sprawling city.

Israel and Hamas have been at war since the October invasion by Palestinian militants in southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people and abducting over 200, according to local officials. The Gaza health ministry run by Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union, said more than 25,000 Palestinians have been killed since Oct. 7.

Meanwhile, negotiations over the hostages’ release appeared to reach an impasse, with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu telling relatives of the hostages earlier Tuesday that there is no genuine Hamas proposal on the table.

“On the other hand, there is our initiative, which I will not detail,” Netanyahu added.

