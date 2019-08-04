(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s Ministry of Defense unveiled technology that will be used in the combat vehicle of the future, including artificial intelligence and autonomous maneuvering capabilities.

The technology upgrades the interior of Israeli army vehicles to a closed-hatch cockpit similar to a fighter jet’s that can be operated by just two soldiers, the ministry said in a statement. Autonomous capabilities and artificial intelligence are designed to accelerate decision making and facilitate faster and more effective target engagement and weapons system use, the ministry said.

The cockpit will enable 360-degree situational awareness using augmented reality for real-time battlefield information and data,. The vehicle will be able to drive autonomously in various terrains.

Elbit Systems Ltd., a publicly traded Israeli defense company, state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. contributed technological concepts.

