(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s parliament voted on Thursday to dissolve itself and paved the way to the nation’s fifth election in less than four years after a fragile governing coalition collapsed.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will become interim prime minister, replacing Naftali Bennett, until a new government is formed following elections on November 1. Bennett will take over the role of alternate prime minister from Lapid, and does not intend to run in the next vote. Lapid and Bennett announced their plan to dissolve parliament, known as the Knesset, on June 20.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.