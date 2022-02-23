(Bloomberg) -- Flights between Israel and Dubai International Airport are at increasing risk of being halted little over a year after they began as talks about security at the Gulf hub fail to make progress.

Dubai’s reluctance to have Israel’s Shin Bet security service base personnel at the airport is at the heart of the dispute, with negotiations on the matter set to end next Monday, according to Yoel Razvozov, Israel’s tourism minister.

“We should have reached an agreement already and as tourism minister I am concerned,” Razvozov told Israel’s Kan radio Tuesday. “We have been getting further away from an agreement rather than closer.”

Direct flights between the United Arab Emirates and Israel began in 2020 after a historic deal normalized ties. The aviation accord hit difficulties when Shin Bet told Israeli carriers El Al, Arkia and Israir they’d have to end Dubai flights on March 8 without improved security there. While such measures are provided locally across the globe, Israel’s concerns about terrorism have led it to take a more active role in vetting foreign hubs.

Services were meanwhile cut to a collective three a day, though flights operated by Dubai-based carriers have continued unhindered.

Dubai Airports Chief Executive Officer Paul Griffiths declined to comment on the matter in an interview with Bloomberg earlier this week, saying it was being dealt with by relevant authorities.

