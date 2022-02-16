(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s economy expanded 16.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021, far above economist estimates, driven by rising exports, consumption, and capital investment.

It compared with median estimate of 4.8% annual GDP growth in Bloomberg survey of economists. The shekel extended gains.

The fast-paced increase in growth may provide further support for monetary tightening. The Bank of Israel’s next rate decision is on Monday.

The economy grew by 8.1% in 2021, after shrinking by 2.2% in 2020, the Central Bureau of Statistics said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.