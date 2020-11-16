(Bloomberg) -- The Israeli economy posted its best quarter since at least 1995, buoyed by a loosening of coronavirus-related restrictions.

Gross domestic product rose a seasonally adjusted 37.9% in the third quarter from a year earlier, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics. That topped the highest estimate in a Bloomberg survey that had a median forecast of 24%.

The rebound came on the heels of the economy’s worst quarterly showing in at least 45 years.

Between April and June, output shrank nearly 29% as the country imposed a strict lockdown to contain the early spread of the coronavirus pandemic. But by the third quarter, most restrictions were eased before a surge prompted a second shutdown starting on Sept. 18.

Third quarter expansion was driven by a 44.6% rise in goods and services exports, a 43.1% jump in business output and a 42% increase in private consumption.

Other factors driving growth included a 7.3% increase in investment and a 5.1% rise for public expenditures. The only sector with a shortfall was goods and services imports, which shrank 6%.

The country is now gradually reopening again after its latest lockdown, with politicians promising restrictions will be lifted more slowly than after the first shutdown. Street shops have reopened, but malls, sit-down dining, hotels and indoor entertainment have not.

Bank of Israel research staff have forecast the economy will shrink between 5% and 6.5% this year depending on the severity of the outbreak.

