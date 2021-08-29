(Bloomberg) --

Israel is expanding its coronavirus booster drive to all residents age 12 and above, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The effect of the initial two vaccine doses weakens after five months and therefore, people who were inoculated more than five months ago should get a booster, ministry officials said in a press briefing broadcast online.

While all returning travelers will still need to do virus tests, people who have received boosters can cut short their mandatory weeklong quarantine if the test comes back negative. According to ministry data, 90% of Israelis who tested positive for coronavirus when returning from abroad had been vaccinated more than five months before their trip.

Israel’s booster drive began in early August, initially for people age 60 and older.

