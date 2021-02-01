(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s cabinet voted overnight to extend the country’s third lockdown for five more days until Friday morning, with another meeting scheduled midweek to discuss lengthening it even further.

Ministers also approved extending the sealing of the country’s borders for an additional seven days, until Feb. 7, apart from humanitarian and other exceptions. Those who do enter will be required to quarantine in state-sponsored hotels, beginning Tuesday.

While Israel is vaccinating its population quickly, with a record third of the population already receiving at least a first dose, the emergence of more infectious variants is overwhelming hospitals, despite the monthlong lockdown.

