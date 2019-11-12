(Bloomberg) -- A Russian citizen at the heart of a diplomatic feud between Israel and Moscow was extradited to the U.S. on Tuesday to face fraud charges, the Israeli Justice Ministry said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to swap the Russian, Alexei Burkov, for an Israeli woman who’s been sentenced to 7 1/2 years in a Russian jail after a small amount of hashish was discovered in her backpack on a connecting flight through Moscow. But Israel, which has appealed to Moscow to release her, wouldn’t reject the U.S. extradition request, and Naama Issachar remains in jail.

According to the extradition request, Burkov is suspected of administering a website in which he offered for sale more than 150,000 illegally obtained credit cards. He is also suspected of operating a forum for Internet crime that allowed cyber criminals to cooperate. In total, Burkov is suspected of causing $20 million in damage to his victims.

Burkov was arrested in December 2015 in Israel at the request of U.S. authorities. His final legal petition to halt the extradition was rejected by the High Court of Justice this week.

