The director general of Israel’s Finance Ministry resigned, the latest exit by a key Treasury official as the country grapples with economic fallout from the coronavirus and political turmoil that’s blocked passage of a 2020 budget.

Keren Terner-Eyal is leaving after just six months on the job. Her departure, announced Sunday in a joint statement with Finance Minister Israel Katz, follows departures by Shaul Meridor, who headed the budget division, and Accountant General Rony Hizkiyahu.

Israel Tax Authority head Eran Yaacov will take over temporarily.

