(Bloomberg) -- Israel said it has completed the construction of a barrier along the Gaza Strip, which includes sensors to help thwart attacks by Palestinian militants using underground tunnels.

The barrier is 65 kilometers (40 miles) long and extends 6 meters (nearly 20 feet) above ground, with technology that also detects naval attacks from the blockaded enclave, according to a statement Israel’s Ministry of Defense issued on Tuesday.

Militants from Gaza, governed by the Islamist movement Hamas, have in recent years attempted several times to infiltrate nearby Israeli towns using these tunnels. Israel bombarded the tunnel network when the sides last fought in May.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.