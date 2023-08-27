(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen held a historical meeting last week in Rome with his Libyan counterpart, Najla Mangoush, the ministry said in a statement, lifting a blackout on publication of the news.

“The meeting is the first step in the relationship between Israel and Libya,” Cohen said. “The size and strategic location of Libya give ties with it great importance and enormous potential.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is working to expand Israel’s ties with Middle Eastern, African and Asian countries. Particular focus has been on Saudi Arabia, especially after relations with the the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco were normalized in 2020 under the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

Cohen raised with the Libyan minister the need to preserve the heritage of Libyan Jews, nearly all of whom immigrated to Israel in the 1950s, and the renovation of synagogues and Jewish cemeteries in Libya, the statement added.

Manghoush is foreign minister under the Tripoli-based government, while a rival authority is based in the east of the nation. Repeated international efforts, driven largely by the United Nations, have failed to result in a unified government, though some headway was made when the central bank earlier this month said it was re-unifying.

