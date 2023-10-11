(Bloomberg) -- Israel formed a rare emergency government with some opposition members on Wednesday to see the country through its war with Hamas.

A “war management cabinet” will be established with three members, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office. They are Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and ex-Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who now heads an opposition party.

Ron Dermer, who’s strategic affairs minister, and Gadi Eizenkot, a former chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, will be observers.

During the war period, no bills or government decisions will be promoted that do not concern the conduct of the war. All senior appointments will be automatically extended during the period of conflict.

A place in the war cabinet will be reserved for Yair Lapid, who’s head of the opposition and was prime minister until late last year, when Netanyahu succeeded him.

The move follows Saturday’s devastating attacks by Hamas, which killed at least 1,200 Israelis and shocked the nation to the core.

The government is widely expected to move troops into the southern Gaza Strip, where Hamas is based, and has said that the Iran-backed militant group must be completely destroyed.

The makeup of the war cabinet means far-right members of Netanyahu’s coalition, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, will not be part of helming Israel’s military operations.

Israel is also facing pressure on its northern border with Lebanon. On Wednesday Israeli forces exchange fire with Hezbollah militants, who are also funded and supported by Iran.

Hezbollah has expressed solidarity with Hamas. It is thought to have tens of thousands of missiles and analysts have said it may opt to attack Israel more forcefully, especially if Israeli troops move into Gaza.

