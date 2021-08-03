(Bloomberg) -- Israel has provided allies with “hard evidence” tying Iran to the deadly drone attack on a tanker off the coast of Oman last week, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said.

“Immediately after the Iranian attack on the ship, we shared our intelligence with our friends in the U.S. and Britain and other places,” Bennett said, according to a statement Tuesday from his office. “No one has any doubt who is behind the incident, but we supplied hard evidence for good measure.”

While Israel is trying to draft international support for a concerted response to the attack, it “also knows how to act on its own,” he added.

Read more: U.S., Israel, U.K. Vow Action Against Iran on Tanker Attack

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz will present proof on Wednesday at a meeting with ambassadors of United Nations Security Council members, Channel 12 news reported, citing unidentified diplomatic officials.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed that a meeting will be held but offered no further details.

Middle East foes Iran and Israel have traded multiple accusations of shipping attacks in recent months. But Thursday’s strike off the coast of Oman, which Tehran denied carrying out, was the first to kill crew members.

The fatalities have raised tensions in the Persian Gulf at a critical juncture, with Iran inaugurating a new president on Tuesday, and its talks with world powers over a 2015 nuclear deal stalled.

