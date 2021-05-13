(Bloomberg) -- Israeli warplanes and Gaza Strip rocket squads kept up an unremitting exchange of airstrikes and barrages Thursday in a conflict that’s touched off mob violence between Israeli Arabs and Jews, and sent neighboring Egypt scrambling in search of a cease-fire.

The death toll and devastation mounted, with 83 Palestinians and seven Israelis killed and hundreds of buildings across Gaza damaged or in ruins. An envoy from Egypt, which traditionally has been involved in ending Israel-Gaza violence, arrived to talk to both sides as part of a broader international effort to put an end to the strife.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “it will take more time to restore calm,” as the military prepared to mobilize thousands of additional reservists, according to Israeli media, and readied scenarios including a possible ground incursion.

“Ground forces are ready and are studying the terrain,” military spokesman Brigadier-General Hidai Zilberman told Army Radio. “We’ll activate them when we deem it appropriate.”

Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen told Army Radio that Israel “has rebuffed all the various appeals” for a cease-fire.

“We’re done with having Hamas decide the program, we’re done with striking sand dunes,” Cohen said. “We’re talking about targeted killings of brigade commanders.”

The fighting has spilled over into communal clashes inside Israel, where decades of pent-up grievances and nationalism have exploded into rampages by Arabs and Jews.

Street battles have spread across the country, with marauders attacking people, synagogues, businesses and vehicles. On Wednesday, a Jew and an Arab were savagely beaten, and a second Jewish man was stabbed. A state of emergency and curfew were declared in the city of Lod outside Tel Aviv, where a curfew was declared, and border police reservists were called up to reinforce police in mixed Arab-Jewish towns.

The unresolved Israeli-Palestinian conflict, government policies that disfavor Arab citizens, Jewish and Arab nationalism and revenge attacks have all dovetailed in this moment.

Discriminatory Policies

While Israel Arabs, who account for about a fifth of the population, enjoy equal rights on paper, their communities don’t receive the same level of government funding, leading to poorer roads, schools and health services. They also face discrimination in housing and unemployment, and violence between Arabs has been unchecked by police.

Israel’s political paralysis after four inconclusive elections, and the emboldening of Jewish ultranationalists through their recent election to parliament, have also played a role.

“This is the result of long-term simmering of discrimination and all kinds of grievances,” said Avraham Sela, a Hebrew University political scientist. “It also has a lot to do with the state of Israel and its current political situation. For the last few years we have lost the impact of functioning leadership.”

The communal violence ebbed on Thursday, but the shocking scenes from a day earlier -- including an attack on an Arab man that played out live on television -- tore at the uneasy coexistence between Israeli Arabs and Jews. Netanyahu proposed using the army to maintain calm, and to introduce the use of administrative detentions, or arrests without charges. Such detentions have been used widely against Palestinians in occupied territories but not inside sovereign Israel.

Israel and Gaza have skirmished repeatedly since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007, and have fought three wars, the last seven years ago.

The current round has roots in tensions that have been festering since the beginning of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in April. Israeli restrictions on gathering at a traditional Ramadan meeting place outside Jerusalem’s Old City touched off the unrest, but after they were lifted, protests were rekindled by the threatened evictions of Palestinians from longtime homes in the eastern sector of the city that Israel captured from Jordan in 1967. The Palestinians and much of the international community consider East Jerusalem occupied territory.

