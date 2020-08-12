(Bloomberg) --

A bill to defer the Aug. 25 budget approval deadline, meant to avert a fourth round of elections in less than two years, received preliminary approval in parliament on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud and Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s Blue and White, partners in the ruling coalition, voted in the first of four readings to push back the deadline until December. Even so, the conflict may not be over yet because the two leaders remain at odds over the duration of the spending plan.

Coalition Squabbling Brings Israel to Brink of Fourth Election

Netanyahu wants to pass a one-year budget, while Gantz wants one lasting through 2021. The longer budget would assure Netanyahu could not bring down the government before Gantz is due to take over as premier under their rotation deal.

Under Israeli law, parliament is automatically dissolved if a spending plan isn’t passed by a stipulated deadline.

Likud has not committed to back the deferral bill in the final two votes that would determine if it becomes a law.

