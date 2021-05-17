(Bloomberg) -- Israel intensified its attacks on high-ranking commanders in the Hamas movement that rules the Gaza Strip, and the group’s network of underground tunnels, rebuffing international pleas to halt its onslaught.

The extent of the casualties was not immediately known from what Israel characterized early Monday as strikes on terrorist infrastructure and weapons storage locations. A day earlier, the Israeli air force unleashed its deadliest raids yet in its fourth Gaza war, claiming 42 lives. Hamas, too, continued to rain rocket fire on civilian targets in Israel overnight and Monday morning.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Sunday that Israel would continue to pummel the isolated Palestinian enclave, where about 200 people have been killed since hostilities began last Monday. Gaza health officials say more than 50 children are among the dead.

Ten people, including a 5-year-old boy, have been killed inside Israel, where the lethality of the thousands of rockets fired has been tempered by a missile defense system that has intercepted many projectiles before they land. One of the rockets fired on Sunday struck a synagogue hours before the Jewish Shavuot holiday, causing no injuries.

“Our campaign against the terrorist organizations is continuing with full force,” Netanyahu said in a televised address on Sunday, noting that Israeli warplanes have struck 1,500 targets in the Palestinian territory. Israel will continue to take action “as long as necessary to restore quiet and security,” and that “will yet take time,” he said.

The U.S. and other world powers have called for an end to the violence in Israel and in Gaza. The United Nations Security Council met virtually in an emergency session on Sunday. The U.S. has been working with Egypt and Qatar to try to broker a cease-fire, without sending a high-powered envoy to the region. Hebrew and Arab media have reported that Israel has rejected Egyptian efforts to reach a truce.

The fighting has complicated, if not destroyed, Israeli opposition efforts to form a government that would unseat Netanyahu after the fourth round of elections in March again yielded no clear victor. One prospective partner in a potential alternative government pulled out of coalition talks entirely and another has suspended them. Netanyahu, who is on trial for alleged influence-peddling, on Sunday pushed back against suggestions that he’s extending the conflict for his own political gain, calling it “preposterous” in an interview on CBS TV’s Face the Nation program.

The hostilities erupted after weeks of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces in east Jerusalem, including over Israeli efforts to expel Arab residents from their longtime homes in the holy city that’s at the heart of conflicting sovereignty claims. They also set off deadly clashes inside Israel between Arab and Jewish citizens that have since been quelled amid a reinforced security presence.

General strikes have been called for Tuesday in Israeli Arab communities and the West Bank to protest the violence in Gaza and Jerusalem.

Israel seems intent on inflicting as much damage on Hamas as possible before ending the fighting, and has launched intense waves of strikes targeting cross-border tunnels designed for infiltration, as well as missile and rocket stockpiles, command centers, and Hamas naval and drone capabilities. It’s also assassinated key military and intelligence figures from Hamas, which seized control of the territory in 2007.

Some of the attacks have targeted refugee camps, hospitals and schools, where Israel accuses Hamas of using human shields to try to protect its military operations. Palestinians say many of the victims have been civilians.

A number of high-rise buildings where Israel claims Hamas maintained military infrastructure have been leveled, including one housing media offices of The Associated Press, Al-Jazeera and other news agencies. Media outlets have accused Israel of trying to stifle coverage of the war, and the AP said it was given no evidence to back Israel’s claim that Hamas intelligence was operating there and had seen nothing to suspect that.

Power and water supplies have been disrupted, with each side blaming the other for disabling power lines and plunging hundreds of thousands of people in the impoverished territory of 2 million into darkness for hours a day. Sewage from a damaged line was leaking into the Mediterranean, and dozens of roads have been hammered in the airstrikes.

Fuel supplies from Israel have been cut off, compromising power at hospitals, ambulance services, a desalination plant and municipal services, Gaza officials said. Egypt, which along with Israel has been blockading Gaza since 2007, has opened a crossing with it to allow in some of the wounded, Palestinian officials reported.

In Israel, daily life has been disrupted for millions of people, mostly in southern communities and the Tel Aviv area, where thousands of air raid sirens have sent people scurrying repeatedly to seek sanctuary in bomb shelters or makeshift protective areas such as stairwells. Dozens of apartments have been damaged, and busy streets have often been emptied as people in rocket-scarred areas fear to venture outside.

According to the military, 3,150 rockets have been fired from Gaza, including 460 that fell short and landed inside the Palestinian territory, sometimes causing casualties there. It said the Iron Dome air defense system has intercepted about 90% of the rockets it’s targeted.

The Hamas group’s armed resistance against Israel has scored it points domestically, where it is seen as a more effectual fighter against Israel than the rival West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, headed by President Mahmoud Abbas. After 16 years in power, Abbas has brought the Palestinians no closer to statehood.

“Their image was lifted dramatically,” said Ghassan Khatib, a former Palestinian cabinet minister who teaches political science at Birzeit University near Ramallah. Abbas, whose term officially ended in late 2009, called off legislative elections scheduled for May in which Hamas stood to gain, if not win, according to polls.

