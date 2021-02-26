(Bloomberg) -- Israel has halted its plan to share coronavirus vaccines with allied nations after its legality was challenged.

Netanyahu has come under fire in some quarters for deciding to send relatively small amounts of vaccine to other countries instead of to the Palestinians living under varying degrees of Israeli control. The Kan broadcaster said some of the shipments were intended for nations that support Netanyahu’s claims to all of contested Jerusalem or have nascent ties with Israel.

Netanyahu’s political rival, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, challenged the plan, saying the prime minister doesn’t have the authority to act on his own. The attorney general is examining that and other requests to review Netanyahu’s decision.

