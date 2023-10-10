(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s diversification of gas supplies from Russia is becoming “more complex” in light of the Israel-Hamas conflict, Eni SpA’s chief executive officer Claudio Descalzi said.

“Diversification from Russian gas is an important step,” Descalzi said at an event in Rome marking the Italian energy company’s 70th anniversary on Tuesday. The task “is becoming more complex with a new war not far from us.”

Israel’s gas shipments to Egypt fell by 20% as safety concerns prompted the shutdown of a key offshore field, threatening onward deliveries to Europe, where benchmark gas prices jumped. The immediate impact on gas production is limited, “but potential consequences are worrying markets,” Descalzi said.

Italy has diversified some of its natural gas sources since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine cut supplies, mainly by shifting to North Africa. Algeria has become the country’s top supplier, meeting 38% of demand. Italy had sourced 40% of its gas from Russia before the war.

Eni plans to have replaced about 80% of Russian gas supply by the coming winter. “To guarantee the substitution of Russian gas, a continuous system of contracts and gas production needs to be in place,” Descalzi said.

Read more: Draghi Bets on Africa for Italy’s Exit From Russian Gas

At the moment the Italian government is not concerned about the impact of Israel-Hamas conflict on gas supplies to the country and the situation is being monitored, according to an official.

(Updates with comment from official in last paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.