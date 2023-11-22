(Bloomberg) -- The Israel-Hamas conflict dominated a virtual meeting of the leaders of the Group of 20 nations on Wednesday, even as there was a temporary break in hostilities to exchange hostages.

“The West Asia situation throws up new challenges which concern us all,” India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his opening remarks, which set the tone for the leaders gathering.

India, which traditionally was vocal about Palestine and its people, has moved closer to the US and Israel under Modi. The South Asian nation now treads a fine line between condemnation for the Oct. 7 attack on Israeli civilians, and a continued push for a two-state solution and a separate homeland for Palestinians.

“We must ensure that Israel-Hamas conflict does not spread wider into the region,” Modi said, adding that he hoped all hostages will be released at the earliest.

Other world leaders also welcomed the Israel-Hamas truce agreed today. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized Israel’s actions, describing them as a ‘war crime’ and called for movement to a two-state solution.

Chinese President Xi Jinping who was absent and represented instead by Premier Li Qiang had called for the release of all civilians detained during the Israel-Hamas war and for a cease-fire at Tuesday’s virtual BRICS summit.

Modi Hosts G-20 Leaders in Video Meet, But Xi and Biden to Skip

Wednesday’s meeting comes as Modi winds down India’s presidency of the G-20. The Indian leader used the one-year term, which ends this month, to showcase the South Asian country’s rising global clout ahead of a national election set for early next year in which he will seek a third term as prime minister.

Brazil takes over the rotating chair of the G-20 in 2024, and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said it would focus on reaching an “ambitious climate agenda,” which he said would only be possible by “seriously addressing debt, access to financing and progressive taxation mechanisms.”

--With assistance from Nishant Dahiya, Simone Iglesias and Selcan Hacaoglu.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.