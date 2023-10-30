(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s effort to recruit allies from the so-called Global South to push forward a blueprint for peace was overshadowed by widening concern over the Israel-Hamas war during a meeting in Malta.

Talks on key principles needed to establish a just and lasting peace in Ukraine were interspersed with discussions about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as officials from more than 65 countries gathered over the weekend, according to people familiar with the matter.

The meeting underscores the challenge for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his allies in maintaining focus on engaging nations that have largely stayed on the sidelines during Russia’s invasion. The conflict in the Middle East risks expanding to the wider region.

Despite the high attendance at the meeting, the Malta gathering was diminished by China’s absence. Participants in the Mediterranean island nation included Brazil, India, South Africa and Mexico. The conference follows similar gatherings in Denmark in June and Saudi Arabia in August. Beijing sent a delegate to the latter event.

Zelenskiy has been rallying support for a peace formula, meant to culminate in a leaders’ summit later this year. Most allies view the participation of China and leaders of the Global South as crucial to make the project work.

Allies are split over a response to the Israel-Hamas war. European Union leaders at a summit last week spent hours agreeing on wording for a joint statement, though struggled to overcome divisions afterward.

A United Nations General Assembly resolution last week calling for a humanitarian truce showcased the fissures. Some including France and Spain voted in favor, others such as Germany and Italy abstained — while a group including Croatia and the Czech Republic voted with the US against it.

Zelenskiy’s 10-point blueprint calls for the full withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine and covers other topics such as returning deportees and prisoners of war as well as ensuring food security and nuclear safety. The meeting focused on five of those areas, according to a statement released by Malta and Ukraine: Nuclear and radiation safety, food and energy security, releasing prisoners and deportees and the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Nations also don’t see eye to eye when it comes to Russia’s potential involvement in the process. Several delegates among the Global South believe Moscow should be at the table sooner rather than later, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. Others want to take such a step only once key principles have been agreed on at a summit.

Some say the debate is mostly moot, since the timing of any potential peace talks are more likely to be driven by other factors, such as the US election campaign, one of the people said.

Holding the meeting now with increasing representation across the globe proves that the restoration of a just peace is important beyond Ukraine, an EU official said. The matter involves a plea for respect for international law and the UN Charter, another official said.

--With assistance from Jennifer Jacobs.

