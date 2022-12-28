33m ago
Israel Has Improved Readiness to Attack Iran, Minister Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Israel has improved its readiness to attack Iran, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Wednesday, specifically citing preparations being made to hit nuclear sites.
Speaking at a graduation ceremony for Air Force pilots, Gantz said that the pilots may one day be called upon to take part in such an attack.
“You may cross the sky to the east in two or three years and take part in an attack on nuclear sites in Iran, for which we are preparing, while significantly increasing readiness in recent years,” Gantz said.
