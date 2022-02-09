(Bloomberg) -- Israel announced a plan to reduce the high cost of living in the country, with a set of measures ranging from tax breaks for working families to cutting tariffs on a range of goods.

The plan sees excise duties removed on coal, some tariffs abolished on imported food, consumer products, industrial products and raw materials for construction, and the establishment of a committee to look into reducing concentration in the food industry.

The average working family would stand to save at least 10,500 shekels ($3,273) a year from the measures, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman said at a press conference in Jerusalem. The event was also attended by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Economy Minister Orna Barbivai.

The government’s plan aims to tackle the rising cost of living, which recently pushed Tel Aviv to the top spot of the Economist Intelligence Unit’s most expensive cities in the world to live in.

The initiatives to protect citizens against cost increases come against the backdrop of a wave of rising prices globally. Inflation could exceed 3% in Israel for the first time in more than a decade before falling back to the middle of the government’s 1%-3% target range in the second quarter, central bank Deputy Governor Andrew Abir told Bloomberg on Monday.

“These are not just tactical steps to curb the rise in prices, this is a new contract between the state and citizens,” Bennett said. “Our job, as a government, is to take less taxes from them, and at the same time courageously produce real competition that will reduce prices.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.