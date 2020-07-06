(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s government ordered the closure of a range of public spaces as the country contends with a surge in new Covid-19 cases.

Bars and gyms will be closed, while restaurants and buses will limit capacity to 20 people at a time, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on Monday.

Confirmed coronavirus cases nearly doubled over the past month to more than 30,000 while the economy continued to reopen after a strict lockdown in April.

