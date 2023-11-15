(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s inflation rate dropped last month, defying some earlier predictions of a price surge because of the war with Hamas.

Consumer prices rose 3.7% year-on-year, in line with the median estimate predicted by 15 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The rate was 3.8% in September.

Inflation declined due to a slowdown in housing rental price hikes and a big slump in consumer demand, mainly in culture and entertainment, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics. These were counterbalanced by a sharp rise in costs for some products, like fruits, vegetables and clothing.

Israel’s economy has been hit by the conflict that started on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants attacked southern Israeli communities, killing 1,200 and kidnapping 240 others. More than 11,000 have been killed amid retaliatory Israeli air strikes and a ground offensive in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in the territory.

The war has mainly affected the leisure and tourism sectors. During the fifth week of conflict, credit card purchases were still down more than 20% compared to an average week in 2023.

A large call-up of over 300,000 military reservists has led to worker shortages in some sectors.

The shekel weakened heavily in the first three weeks of the war. But it’s since recovered and is now stronger than before Oct. 7, helped in large part by the central bank selling reserves to support it.

A business evaluations survey for the month of October conducted by the Central Bureau of Statistics predicts a sharp deflationary effect of the war over time.

“The percentage of companies in the retail trade industry that reported expectations for a decrease in prices jumped to levels that were last seen only at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Alex Zabezhinsky, an analyst at Meitav Dash Investment House Ltd.

Tel Aviv-based Leader Capital Markets recently lowered its inflation forecast for one year ahead to 2.6%.

