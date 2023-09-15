Israel Inflation Quickens to 4.1% as Shekel Comes Under Pressure

(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s inflation accelerated last month to above 4%, underscoring the central bank’s challenge as a weakening shekel fuels price growth.

Consumer prices rose 4.1% year-on-year, slightly above the median estimate of 4% in a Bloomberg survey of analysts. The rate jumped from July’s figure of 3.3%, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics.

The country’s inflation target is 1% to 3% and central bank Governor Amir Yaron has said he’s confident the rate will fall to that level by the first quarter of next year.

Beyond August, inflation will probably slow “through the rest of the year,” Goldman Sachs analysts, including Kevin Daly, said in a note last week.

The Bank of Israel has hiked interest rates 10 times since early 2022, raising them from close to zero to 4.75%. It’s paused for the last two meetings, keeping the benchmark steady.

The shekel and other Israeli financial assets have come under plenty of pressure this year, with investors unnerved by mass protests against plans by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to weaken the power of the judiciary.

The currency rose 0.4% to 3.81 per dollar as of 2:40 p.m. in Tel Aviv. It’s still down 7.7% this year, taking it to around a six-year low.

