(Bloomberg) -- Israeli inflation slowed more than expected for a second straight month to almost within the government’s target range, giving more information to the central bank ahead of its next interest-rate decision in September.

Consumer prices rose an annual 3.3%, compared with 4.2% in June, inching down to the goal of 1% to 3%. The median estimate was 3.5%, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists. Only one of 12 predicted inflation would decelerate as much as it did.

Prices rose 0.3% month-on-month, after remaining unchanged in June.

The Bank of Israel, like other central banks across the world, began hiking rates in early 2022 to counter quickening inflation. It’s raised them from near zero to 4.75% in that period, pausing after 10 straight hikes at the bank’s last monetary committee’s meeting in July.

Housing prices remained high, though grew at a slightly slower pace. In July, rent for tenants renewing a contract increased by 3.8%, compared with 3.9% in June. Other notable increases came from fruit and vegetables, which saw a 4.3% price surge. Clothing, in contrast, dropped 4.8%.

Bank Hapoalim BM maintained its inflation forecast for the next 12 months at 2.6%.

