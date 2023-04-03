(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s military downed unidentified aircraft along the country’s northern and southern borders amid reports that Israel planes have repeatedly attacked targets in Syria in recent days.

On Sunday night, Israel shot down an aircraft that appears to have crossed from the direction of Syria into Israeli territory, the military said in a statement, adding that it posed no threat at any stage.

Early Monday, an Israeli fighter jet intercepted an aircraft over the Gaza Strip, the military said. The aircraft didn’t cross into Israeli territory and also never posed a threat, it added.

The interceptions follow escalating violence between Israel and the Palestinians and reports of three Israeli airstrikes in Syria over the past five days.

Iran and its allies, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah, have supported Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad’s military in the course of his country’s civil war, and Tehran’s presence on Israel’s doorstep and accelerating uranium enrichment program are top Israeli concerns.

Israel, which accuses Iran of wanting to build a nuclear bomb, has attacked Syria dozens of times during its civil war. Tehran says its nuclear program is peaceful.

Iran also supports militant groups in Gaza, including the territory’s Hamas rulers.

Israel’s government hasn’t commented on the week’s airstrikes on Syria. But at the start of his cabinet’s weekly meeting on Sunday, Netanyahu cautioned that fierce domestic opposition to his government’s proposed judicial overhaul wouldn’t hamper the country’s fight against its foes.

Hundreds of reservists and conscripts, including pilots, have threatened not to show up for duty if the government goes ahead with its plan to dilute the power of the country’s courts.

Moreover, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is in an unusually tenuous position. Netanyahu fired Gallant after the defense minister warned that the strife over the proposed judicial overhaul could compromise the military’s preparedness — but he never sent him a formal letter of dismissal and he remains in his post.

