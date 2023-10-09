(Bloomberg) -- Israel is calling up 300,000 army reservists as it prepares for an escalation in the conflict with Hamas after the militant group’s deadly attacks.

The mobilization drive, announced in a televised statement by the Israel Defense Forces, is the largest in history, according to the Jerusalem Post. Israel has officially declared war and says it won’t stop until Hamas’s military infrastructure is dismantled, a task that would likely include a ground invasion and take months.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.