(Bloomberg) -- Israel issued travel warnings for the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Turkey and other countries neighboring Iran as it allowed vaccinated citizens to board flights amid an uptick in tensions with the Islamic Republic.

“Over the past few months, Iranian groups have threatened to hit Israeli targets,” the National Security Council said in a statement, noting a small explosion in January near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi that Indian officials linked to Iran.

Since then Israel and Iran have accused each other of explosions targeting shipping. In November, Iran pledged to avenge the killing of a top nuclear scientist, an assassination it blamed on Israel and the U.S. The security council said in its statement that it believes Iran will continue to try and hit Israeli targets in the near future.

The UAE has become a popular tourist destination for Israelis after ties were established last year, but travel was halted for most of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. After inoculating more than half of its adult citizens, Israel is starting to allow air travel and opening up its economy.

