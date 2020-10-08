(Bloomberg) -- Israel and Jordan reached an agreement on mutual overflight rights that promises to cut travel times on journeys that cross the Middle East.

The accord comes after years of talks that were accelerated by recent diplomatic breakthroughs between Israel and Arab Gulf states. It will allow planes from Dubai-based Emirates or Etihad Airways in Abu Dhabi, for example, to fly across Israel and Jordan on their way to Europe, saving time and fuel costs.

“UAE and Bahrain airlines, as well as carriers from all over the world, will in the near future be able to begin flying over Israel to destinations in Europe and North America, and back,” Israel’s transport ministry said in a statement.

The routes are subject to security approvals, and companies from enemy countries won’t receive access, a transport ministry spokeswoman said.

Airlines based in the Gulf have historically flown around Israel to reach points west. That’s started to change after the signing of the Abraham Accords between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in September, and after permission was granted for flights between the two countries to travel through Saudi airspace.

Jordan, which is sandwiched between Israel and Saudi Arabia, signed a peace agreement with Israel in 1994, though relations have been frosty for the most part.

Under the accord, overflights will be permitted on weeknights between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., Ynet news website reported. On weekends, the opening will be extended to 12 hours, with a 24-hour window available during 12 holidays per year.

(Updates with security details in fourth paragraph)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.