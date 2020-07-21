(Bloomberg) --

An Israeli parliamentary panel voted to keep beaches open on weekends and preserve restaurant dining, overriding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said those venues needed to be placed off limits to prevent a second coronavirus-related lockdown.

Knesset’s special coronavirus task force opposed the restrictions as public frustration mounts over the government’s response to the dual economic and health crises. Since the economy was thrown open in May, the number of coronavirus cases has soared and unemployment has remained stuck at 21%.

Thousands have joined anti-government protests that have erupted in recent weeks in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. Many demonstrators have called on Netanyahu to resign, in part against the backdrop of the corruption indictments against him. The second session of his trial took place on Sunday.

