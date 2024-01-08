(Bloomberg) -- Israel killed a Hezbollah commander in south Lebanon, AFP reported, amid rising concerns the war with Hamas will escalate into a wider Middle Eastern conflict.

The senior member of the Iran-backed group was killed by a strike on his car, the news agency said Monday, citing a security official who asked not to be identified. AFP did not name the commander.

In a statement, Hezbollah said its commander Wissam Taweel from the southern village of Kherbet Slim was killed in the fight against Israel, without giving further information.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said an Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle in Kherbet Slim. Photos on the news agency showed the charred vehicle on the side of the road.

If true, this would be the second Hezbollah commander Israel had targeted in less than week in Lebanon. Hamas also blames Israel for the killing of a top leader in Beirut last week, which Hezbollah responded to by firing missiles into Israel.

On Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that “a moment of profound tension” in the Middle East could “easily” turn into a wider war.

The Israeli shekel, after rallying in November and December on signals the war would largely be contained to Gaza, has started weakening again. It fell 0.9% to 3.71 per dollar as of 2:25 p.m. in Tel Aviv, extending its loss this year to 2.5%, the worst performance among around 150 currencies tracked by Bloomberg. Some of that reverse came after an interest-rate cut on Jan. 1.

Regional tensions have also been roiled by Red Sea shipping attacks carried out by the Houthis. Those have led the US and its allies to contemplate striking targets in Yemen, where the Iran-backed rebels are based.

Hamas, a militant group also backed by Iran, is considered a terrorist organization by the US, as is Hezbollah.

The Gaza-based group killed around 1,200 people when it attacked Israel on Oct. 7. More than 22,000 have been killed in the Palestinian enclave since Israel responded with a bombardment and ground invasion, according to its Hamas-run health ministry.

(Updates with Hezbollah statement in third paragraph. An earlier version was corrected to show the strike was in south Lebanon, not Beirut.)

