(Bloomberg) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv for talks as Israeli troops encircled Gaza City amid intense aerial bombardment.

Israel says a cease-fire with Hamas isn’t on the table after calls from the US for a pause in fighting to let hostages out. Blinken is meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying ahead of his trip that Washington is “determined to deter any escalation.”

Indications of further spillover could come in a speech by the leader of Lebanon-based Hezbollah later Friday. Hassan Nasrallah is expected to talk about the conflict after Hezbollah escalated cross-border strikes on Israel.

(All time stamps are Israeli time)

Israel’s Fight With Iran Proxies in Syria Poisons Russia Ties (10:15 a.m.)

Since it went to war with Hamas early last month, Israel has stepped up strikes against Iran-backed militias in Syria which have moved close to the Israeli border.

The development comes with a key shift in Israeli policy — it no longer always warns Syria’s patron Russia in advance of attacks on Syrian territory.

The change, reported by people familiar with the situation, along with the stepped-up assaults, is worsening already troubled relations between Israel and Russia.

Blinken to Meet Israeli Officials (9:30 a.m.)

In remarks to reporters before departing Washington, Blinken said his meetings with Israeli officials would focus on the campaign against Hamas, continued efforts to send humanitarian assistance into Gaza, getting US citizens out of the territory, and setting the conditions for peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians.

“We are determined to deter any escalation,” Blinken said.

While the ongoing war has been the primary focus, Blinken said, “We do have to have conversations now about how we can best set the conditions for a durable, sustainable peace.”

UN Reports Intense Bombardment, Rising Toll (8 a.m.)

Israeli ground operations in northern Gaza and Gaza city continued overnight, alongside intense bombardment, the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in an update. In a roughly 24-hour period 256 Palestinians were killed in Gaza, bringing the reported fatality toll since the start of the hostilities to 9,061, the UN said, citing the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza. Hamas is designated a terrorist organization by the US and the EU.

Two Israeli soldiers were killed in Gaza on Thursday, bringing the total number of soldiers killed since the start of ground operations to 17, it said.

Army Reports Overnight Clashes Inside Gaza (7:45 a.m.)

Israeli soldiers clashed with militants in Gaza overnight, the military said. The troops fought back against anti-tank missiles and explosives as the attackers tried to climb onto an army vehicle, the army said in a post on X.

Soldiers on the ground directed aircraft and artillery strikes “neutralizing the terrorists and their threats,” it said.

Bahrain Confirms Ambassador to Israel Returned ‘Some Time Ago’ (6:50 a.m.)

Bahrain’s ambassador to Israel has returned “some time ago” and the Israeli ambassador has also “departed previously,” state-run Bahrain News Agency reported.

The government confirmed that flights between the two states have stopped several weeks ago. Bahrain also stressed the importance of a two state solution and said the current priority is to protect the lives of civilians and deliver relief and medical aid to the Gaza Strip.

The Gulf state is one of the signatories of US-brokered Abraham Accords, a set of peace treaties with Israel signed by some Arab countries in 2020.

This comes after Jordan recalled its ambassador from Israel.

Blinken to Meet Israeli Prime Minister (2:39 a.m.)

Blinken will meet with Netanyahu in Tel Aviv at 10 a.m. local time, according to a statement from the State Department. Blinken will also meet with the so-called “war cabinet” and President Isaac Herzog.

The US wants to talk about steps that can be taken to better protect civilians in the Gaza Strip, Blinken told reporters before heading to the region.

Aid Package Passes But Stokes US Domestic Dispute (1:20 a.m.)

The US House of Representatives passed an Israel aid package which was opposed by most Democrats because it was tied to cuts in IRS funding. The White House threatened to veto the bill over the provision, which the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office forecast would cost the federal government $27 billion in revenue lost to tax cheaters.

Lawmakers from both parties are largely united in supporting assistance for Israel in its war against Hamas. Yet approval of the aid is now wrapped up in domestic battles over other emergencies such as Ukraine aid, conservative demands to cut domestic spending and partisan disagreements over taxation.

Israel Says Cease-fire ‘Not On The Table’ (10:20 p.m.)

The Israeli military said a cease-fire is “not on the table,” ahead of Blinken’s visit. Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari said the army has surrounded Gaza City and will press on with its efforts to “dismantle Hamas” and free hostages.

